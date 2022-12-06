Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Down 7.0% in November

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.46. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

