Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Decreases By 7.0%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get American Express alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 83.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,205 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.65. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.