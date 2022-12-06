Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,259,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,523,000 after acquiring an additional 129,343 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 150,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

