Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Down 10.0% in November

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 459,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBC. TheStreet raised Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 592,305 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 376,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 241,449 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,196,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 189,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMBC opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 EPS for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

