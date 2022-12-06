Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 557,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Credicorp by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Credicorp by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credicorp Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.