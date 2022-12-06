Credit Suisse AG Buys 780 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 191,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $10,039,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

