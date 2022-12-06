Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,989,000 after buying an additional 141,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,954. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $190.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.