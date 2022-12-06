Credit Suisse AG Sells 153,679 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Afya were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth about $345,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Afya Stock Performance

About Afya

AFYA opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

