Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,208 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 9.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Grab by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grab by 46.9% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 29.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

