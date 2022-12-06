Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $20,336,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,453,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $30,700.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,165,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,542.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $30,700.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,165,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,542.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,951 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

