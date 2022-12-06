Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 50,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 57,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 35.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 146,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

GNW stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

