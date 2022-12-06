Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,076 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 132,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $43,957.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

