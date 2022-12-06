Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 124,301 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

AMRX opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $545.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

