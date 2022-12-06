Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,572 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre Profile

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.