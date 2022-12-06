U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4,386.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 61,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 28.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 344,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $923.65 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

