Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 694,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Therapeutics by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omega Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

