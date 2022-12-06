Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,856 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expro Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 171,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Expro Group by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE:XPRO opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other Expro Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $39,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $53,426.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $39,892.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $281,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,097. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

