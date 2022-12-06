Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $142,000 in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 379.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 269,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSBC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $764.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

