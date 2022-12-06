Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,373,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 640,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 610,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

