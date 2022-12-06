Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 9,173 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,468,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $769.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

