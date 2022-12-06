Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 72,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 235,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,269,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HONE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

