Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,492 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $380.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

