Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,222 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $1,676,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 607,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 312.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 153,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 216,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 8.6 %

About Coeur Mining

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $893.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.49.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.