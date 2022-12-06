Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 332.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

