Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,492 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Groupon worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 167,176 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Groupon Stock Down 4.9 %

Groupon Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.94. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.