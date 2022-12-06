Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 9,788 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RCII opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.78.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 453.33%.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
