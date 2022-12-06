Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 26,492 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,492 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 802,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 967,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

