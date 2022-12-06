CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CarMax to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $152.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

