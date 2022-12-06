Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 135.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $170.67. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $275.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

