Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.43 Million Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Suzano worth $24,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,453,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Suzano by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,233,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Suzano by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,810,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Suzano by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 426,962 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUZ. Bradesco Corretora lowered Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of SUZ opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

