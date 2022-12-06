Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 58,820 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,820 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $23,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 262,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.6% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.9% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

