Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 254,100 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,323,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Asana by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 101,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ASAN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

