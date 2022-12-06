Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.17 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of PPL worth $24,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,121,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in PPL by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,312,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,216,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

