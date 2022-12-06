Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of CEMEX worth $24,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187,390 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $10,950,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,428 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Trading Down 4.3 %

CEMEX stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEMEX Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.