Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.09% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $24,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 111,770 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 155,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,689 shares of company stock worth $2,541,342. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

