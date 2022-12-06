Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 734 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IRadimed worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 725,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 12.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 46.4% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 150.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.97. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

