Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.75 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Lincoln National worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.8 %

LNC stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

