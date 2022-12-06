Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 133,800 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.89% of Skyline Champion worth $24,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 1.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

