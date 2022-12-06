Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 685.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of United States Steel worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,015,000 after acquiring an additional 742,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United States Steel by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,957,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.18.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

