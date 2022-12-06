Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $24,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44.

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

