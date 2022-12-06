Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.91 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,732 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $24,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,495,000 after buying an additional 46,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,894,000 after buying an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,201,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.