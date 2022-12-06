Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,734 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $23,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BUD opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($76.84) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.