Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 31,900 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.50% of Ingles Markets worth $24,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 16,571.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 52.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 3.0 %

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

