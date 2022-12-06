Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $24,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $83.65.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading

