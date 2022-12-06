Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 72,900 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Korn Ferry worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
NYSE KFY opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on KFY. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.