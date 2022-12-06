Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 72,900 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Korn Ferry worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KFY. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.