Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 101,300 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $24,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 176,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 169,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

