Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 451,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Futu at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 14.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Futu by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Futu by 102.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 25.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Futu Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $70.52.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

