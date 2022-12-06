Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 204,000 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.61% of PetMed Express worth $23,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 72.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 319.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.56.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Stories

