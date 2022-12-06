Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Watsco worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,306,000 after buying an additional 207,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Watsco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,415,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $257.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco Profile

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

