Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 141,300 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $23,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Qualys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,790,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Qualys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,402,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Qualys by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,445,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Qualys by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys Stock Down 2.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.